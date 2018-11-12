Awareness Must For Combating HIV/AIDS

NET Bureau

Awareness drive can boost fight against HIV and AIDS said Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein during the Multi Media Campaign Grand Finale of Red Rockfest at Dree Ground in Itanagar on Saturday.

Mein said that the Arunachal Pradesh government has launched the multimedia campaign to spread awareness about HIV/AIDS among the vulnerable sections. The government has capitalized on the popularity of local entertainment avenues through musical concert as well as sports activities, Mein said the music belted out is for serious social cause.

“Such programmes not only help to spread the message of love, care and compassion to the people who are affected with HIV but also creates awareness to the general populace in the state in regard to mode of transmission and method of prevention,” Mein said.

Mein called upon the youths to play a pivotal role in creating awareness among the masses of their respective villages regarding ways and means to combat the spread of HIV/ AIDS.

“The state government will give all support to the health department to work more rigorously among general masses for wide awareness on HIV/AIDS and substance use,” Mein said and underlined for the need for checking of all transit points of drug smuggling and said that a full proof mechanism has to be worked out to wipe out the scourge of opium cultivation and drugs smuggling in the state as this substances are also a source of transmission of HIV and AIDS among the injecting drug users.

Lauding the efforts of the organiser for encouraging the rock bands, Mein said, “Music is an important part of popular culture. It entertains us, and so it is a great platform for discussion on social issues. I must commend and congratulate the organisers and finalist of grand finale of Red Rock Fest for their endeavour to make difference through music.”

The Health & Family Welfare Minister, Alo Libang said the fight against HIV and AIDS would get a major boost if awareness on disease prevention could be publicly spread.

“Thus, the Multimedia Campaign has successfully placed the issue of HIV and AIDS among young people through the musical concert, and has brought significant attention to the Force for Change that young people represent in reversing the course of the epidemic,”he said.

“This is our endeavour to reach out to masses with the clear message to motivate them for testing and treatment is anyone is detected with it,” he added.

He stated that such awareness campaigning would also help clear the stigma and encourage people to come forward for testing. He added that timely detection and proper treatment would prolong the life of the affected person.

Director of Health Services cum vice chairman of APSACS, Dr M Lego said, “HIV is a disease that does not discriminate and anyone can contract this disease, which is why it is important for youths to be aware of how to protect themselves and prevent the transmission of HIV.”

APSACS Project Director Dr Riken Rina in his brief introduction on MMC said the 6th music campaign with the tagline Yes to Life! A musical journey against HIV/AIDS was launched from Yingkiong on September 14 by Minister Health & Family Welfare Alo Libang.

He said that the winner of the Red Rockfest would become the MMC brand ambassador of APSACS for next one year and also represent the state in regional level rock concert competition to be held in Kohima, Nagaland in February 2019 where all the winners from 8 NE states will compete each other for the title of NE Champion.

Earlier, Mein accompanied by Libang gave away the cash prize of rupees fifty thousand to the winner ‘The Megh’. AR01 and The Demon were adjudged first and second runners up who received rupees thirty thousand and twenty thousand. The Heatstroke band was given the consolation prize of rupees ten thousand.

The jury members for the Red Rock fest were Chechung D.Thungon and Nabam Takar who are the popular faces from Music world. Dr Moli Basar was the third jury for the competition.

Later in the evening, guest band Lunatic Fringe featuring Olik Godshredder, Boko Dulom from Alien Gods, Headliner, and Sacred Secrecy featuring Teji Toko, Tana Doni, Tenzing Musobi and Karka Ragi enthralled the gathering.

The Multi Media Campaign Red Rockfest was organized by Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) supported by National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO).