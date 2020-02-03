Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) procession: A true cultural mosaic

NET Bureau

New Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) president Kuldhar Saikia has said the Xabha will have to work hard to make a place for the Assamese language, literature and cultural in the world literary and cultural landscape with the help of other literary bodies of the country.

“We must take all languages, literatures and cultures of various communities, their languages and dialects of the State under one umbrella,” Saikia said on Sunday while expressing his feelings before taking charge as the president of the Xabha from Dr. Paramananda Rajbongshi, the outgoing AXX president.

The AXX session on Sunday was marked by the presentation of various awards to as many as 50 personalities from diverse fields. The next annual conference of the AXX is set to be held in Majuli in 2020-21.

As part of the 75th biennial session of the Xabha a colourful cultural procession was taken out from Amingaon. Participated by around forty thousand people from various ethnic communities, the procession proved to be a true cultural mosaic of Assam with Bihu, Jikir, Jari, Mohila Naam, cultural items from Rabhas, Bodos and many more were seen in it. The new AXX president was taken to Jyotikhetra in a decorated chariot bearing the trade mark the silk city, Soalkuchi.

Earlier as many as 178 flags were hoisted by 178 dignitaries, and the main flag of the Xabha was hoisted by Dr. Paramananda Rajbongdhi. They also paid floral tribute to the martyrs of the State as well as of the country.

In the afternoon, the first open session was held in the main pandal of Jyotikhetra. The session was presided over by new AXX president Kuldhar Saikia.

