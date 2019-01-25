Ayang Moti Yao of Geku, Arunachal Pradesh Crowned Pluvia Miss India

NET Bureau, Maksam Tayeng

Achieving a new height in her career of modeling, Miss Ayang Moti Yao hailing from a remote countryside Komkar village of Geku circle under Upper Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh near Indo-China border was crowned Pluvia Miss India recently at Delhi’s Udman Hotel and Resorts.

Miss Ayang Moti Yao, age 24 years with 5.5 ft of height said that, she started her modeling since 2009 when she was in matriculation and then again participated in the last fashion show of Miss Solung in the Central Solung Celebration of Pasighat during September 2018 last. Though she couldn’t win any big title in her initial ventures in the home state, her dream to win big came into reality recently on 3rd January 2019 at Pluvia Miss India where she was declared winner of Miss Pluvia India besides winning another sub-title.

While talking about her achievement, Ayang Moti Yao said, “Hailing from one of the backward village, Komkar under Geku block of Upper Siang District, my coming into modeling world would not have been possible without the support, love and encouragement from my parents. In spite of being poor farmers, they did not let me down even for a moment. My parents are my constant support! I am honoured to have them in this blended world of challenges and opportunities. I dedicate this title to them”.

My parents are like armor & shield for me as their soulful and truthful love, cares and support have always stood by my side. They are simple, innocent and honest but they have always been my source of inspiration in my life since childhood, added Ayang while recounting her childhood hardship as a small kid in the remote countryside village from where no one would have ever imagined or dreamt of winning big title in the national capital.

While talking to Pasighat News, Ayang Moti Yao further informed that, total of 72 contestant had participated in the events. Besides Pluvia Miss India, Pluvia Mrs India was also conducted during the event. As per her statements, she is now being offered to act in a movie named ‘My wife affair’ which will be telecasted/released on Netflix. As per her, Ayang Moti is also likely act in Bollywood film anytime soon in near future.

She also gives ali these credits of achievements to the title she won in Pluvia Miss India and she also expresses her thankfulness to all the persons behind her like Casting Director, Bhanu Pratap Tiwari, AVM Production, Swati Goswami and Deepak from Star India etc.