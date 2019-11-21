Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 21 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Ayodhya’s SC verdict copy to be presented to Ram Lalla on Nov 24

Ayodhya’s SC verdict copy to be presented to Ram Lalla on Nov 24
November 21
14:03 2019
NET Bureau

Lawyers, who represented Ram Lalla Virajman in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, will now present a copy of the Supreme Court verdict to Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on November 24, reported sources.

Senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders will accompany the team of lawyers.

According to sources, the team of about two dozen senior lawyers including Keshav Parasaran, 93, will first attend the felicitation programme and then visit the makeshift temple at Ram Janmabhoomi where they would present the copy of the Supreme Court verdict to the deity. They will also visit the Hanuman Garhi temple.

The felicitation programme will be held on November 23 at Karsevakpuram. Top VHP leaders including Champat Rai and Dinesh Chandra will be present at the event.

Three magistrates have been assigned the duty of overseeing the arrangements for the visit of the team of lawyers.

Source: Deccan Chronicle

