Thu, 08 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Baahubali actor Madhu Prakash booked under dowry death case after his wife committed suicide

August 08
17:30 2019
NET Bureau

A case has been filed against Bahubali actor Madhu Prakash on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the death of his wife, Bharati.


“Tuesday evening Bharati (34) had committed suicide by hanging herself to death at her residence. Upon receiving the information, we reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for Autopsy,” Ravinder, Circle Inspector, Raidurgam police station said.


Ravinder said Bharti’s father lodged a complaint alleging that Madhu Prakash used to harass his daughter for dowry and also beaten her up several times.


Madhu, who played a small role in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali, married Bharati in 2015 and both were living together since then.
“Madhu Prakash used to harass Bharati for dowry and he had even beaten her up which abetted her to commit suicide,” Bharti’s father stated in his complaint, according to Ravinder.


The police registered the case under Section 304B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code.
“We have nabbed the accused Madhu Prakash and he will be sent to judicial remand on Thursday,” the police said. 

 

Source: The Alayaran

