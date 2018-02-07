Babri Masjid Demolition: A Stain on Secularism

January Edition, Nationwide, Kingson Chingakham

Twenty five years back, on December 6, 1992, Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was demolished putting a permanent scar on India’s secularism. The memories have not died and it continues to bring a sense of apprehensiveness among the people. Apart from the political significance, this event has been an area of psychological and historical studies. This exertion of domination of the majorities and the politics of divisiveness has not faded, but in fact, have been burgeoning. Historically, 1990s saw intensification of saffronisation and increasing trend of violent vigilantism against the minorities. The saffron legitimized this as a form of political culture in India, thereby, challenging the supremacy of the constitution over the community interests. Now, the minorities have a doubt that even the constitution cannot protect them from the pressures of the majority.

The event brought a wide criticism of the way Hinduism was practised. Hinduism has been regarded as an open-ended philosophy which treats ‘the Universe as God’. Due to insensitive nature of the people, guided due to the ideological domination of the political elites, the beauty of Hinduism has been dragged down to just ‘a way of intolerant live and a platform of power politics’. The uncontrolled Ram Janbhoomi movement gave birth to a new form of aggressive leadership.

Lord Shri Rama has been epitomised as a destroyer of the demons. Lord Rama taught us to show compassion even to those who tries to injure us. In the desperation to garner power, we have lost the compassion and teachings of Lord Rama. But instead, the hypocrites from the saffron, who have failed to understand the teachings of Lord Rama, took up the Ram Janbhoomi movement with the use of violence. This is an assault to Lord Ram and to the great devotees like Valmiki and Tulsidas. Since that event, Lord Rama became the Rama of LK Advani and Adityanath.

Politics Thereafter

The Congress has been playing a double game since the demolition. The party took up the constitutional values as its cards and played with the Hindu and Muslim identities to remain in power. The years after the event, saw a lack of interest from the Congress party to bring justice. The party did not want to lose votes of either of the communities. The credibility that the Congress party had among the people, that it was the party which freed the country from the yoke of the British, the party which cherished secularism, has now been drastically reduced beyond repair. The BJP did not play double politics after the event, but remained stuck to their ideological commitment, however bad it was. But since the general elections of 2014, we can see diverging views of the BJP and other right wing Hindu nationalist parties like the RSS and the VHP. Nonetheless, we cannot forget the involvement of the party and its promise to the supporters of the movement of building a temple, which has been lying pending for years. The placement of Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has been seen as a foundation to the temple construction.

Role of Judiciary

The judicial institution of the country has played an important role in maintaining the peace, security and diversity. But this institution has been crippled with an inability to deliver justice on time. Justice delayed is justice denied. This remains a legal maxim, rather than using it as a guiding factor to dispense the cases timely. Cases that take years have high possibilities of getting the facts and evidences distorted. The leaders involved in the demolition of the masjid have not been called to account yet. This gives a wrong message to the public that ‘anybody can get away in the name of faith’.

The case have been deferred a number of times. The Supreme Court decided that it will resume hearing from December 2017. Many have questioned the inappropriateness of the time of resuming the hearing. Some have even questioned: why not resume in June 2019? (The year of the next general elections).Therefore, even if the court shows the willingness to take the case, there is always the play of politics to block the proceedings. In the defence of the judiciary, the lacklustre approach to the cases has been also due to deficiency of judges in the courts. The Supreme Court, undoubtedly, gives fair justice to all, but it becomes unfair when it is delayed.

End of Nehruvian Secularism

This event represented the dying Nehruvian Secularism, which has become a symbolism of political opportunities and corruption. Nehruvian Secularism has been regarded as a form of secularism that was imposed upon by the elites (who were influenced from the west) to the people who never wished to separate religion from politics in their everyday life and thinking. Therefore, people are left with no choice but to turn to the only religious politics allowed by modernity’s stranglehold i.e. Hindu nationalism. Without adequate deliberation and negotiation among the leaders of various communities, secularism should not have been imposed. Even the then Congress leader Abul Kalam Azad was not given proper representation for consultation. We cannot deny that this has become one of the causes of the cultural oppression even after 70 years of independence.

Destructive History

The reason of this demolition was a fight over the past, the claim of historical ownership. History says that the mosque was built by Mir Baqi around 1528-29 CE. People have believed on the hearsay that Mir Baqi destroyed a Rama temple to build the mosque. The Archaeological Survey of India validated that a temple existed at the site, but it is uncertain whether a previous temple was demolished or modified to create the mosque. Indeed it is wrong to fight over something that happened in the medieval history, which will ruin our present. Such symbolism of oppression from the past would not help to liberate the future of the people. If, hypothetically, an injustice was done in the 16th century, why do the people, who were never involved in it, have to pay now? It is like a person being punished for a crime for which he/she has not done.

Conclusion

Many right wing Hindu nationalists started feeling insecure about Hindutva as an ideology. The ideology has been weakend and has emerged a lot of internal diversity of interpretation. This ideology felt lost and marginalised under the umbrella of ill-defined concept of secularism. The incident at Ayodhya was a mark to reclaim this lost history. But there can be no justification of reclaiming history by oppressing the minorities. For many, Hinduism is a way of life; it does not bind you but sets you free. It is indeed very progressive. It should be adopted as a means to deal with problems plagued in this country like the corruption and not used it to create problems.