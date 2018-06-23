Babul Dey Becomes First Train Captain of NFR

Babul Dey of Tinsukia Division created history on Thursday when he stepped into the 12423 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express as the first Train Captain of the Northeast Frontier Railway.

To improve onboard services and redress passengers’ grievances, NF Railway has introduced ‘Train Captain’ in premium trains from yesterday.

NF Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Pranav Jyoti Sharma said: “The Train Captain will be overall in-charge of the train and will be responsible for ensuring all amenities provided by railways to the passenger.”

The Train Captain will look into various amenities such as cleanliness of coaches and toilets, availability of water and working of electrical fittings like lights, fans, charging points, he added.

“The Railway Board has decided to introduce the concept of a single person as leader — Train Captain, who will be responsible for coordinating with all onboard teams dealing with housekeeping, catering, electrical, mechanical and RPF/GRP squad during the complete journey of the train,” Sharma said.

The Train Captain will be provided a badge and all onboard personnel from either railways or outsourced agencies will have to report to him.

The contact number and name of the Train Captain will be made available to help passengers to make contact by printing on the reservation chart.

The Railway Board has directed all Zonal Railways to introduce the services of Train Captains on priority basis to all premium trains to address issues that may arise during the journey.

