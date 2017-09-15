Fri, 15 Sep 2017

Bad Road Condition Due to Monsoon, Not Negligence: Mizoram CM

Bad Road Condition Due to Monsoon, Not Negligence: Mizoram CM
September 15
18:41 2017
Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla on Friday said bad road conditions in the state were a result of heavy monsoon, refuting charges by the Opposition that it was due to negligence on part of the government.

Addressing Congress party workers during a session in Aizawl, Thanhawla said the early advent of the monsoon season and heavy rains caused severe hardships for farmers in the state.

The chief minister said heavy rains this year had caused 984 incidents of road blocks, 81 incidents of road collapse, along with damage to 92 retaining walls and 83 culverts. The state government would need around Rs 30 crore for repair of the roads, retaining walls and culverts, Thanhawla added.

Opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) had recently called for a 12-hour bandh in protest against inferior road conditions in the state. MNF senior vice-president Tawnluia had alleged that the bad road conditions in the state were due to corruption.

Truck operators in Mizoram had also called for a three-day strike earlier in the week against poor road conditions.

-PTI

