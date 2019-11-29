Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 29 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Badshah reveals girlfriend dumped him when he decided to become a rapper: ‘It was not a proper choice’

Badshah reveals girlfriend dumped him when he decided to become a rapper: ‘It was not a proper choice’
November 29
12:55 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Rapper Badshah, who has been belting out one chartbuster after the other, revealed that the love of his life left him because of his unconventional career choice. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said, “I was madly in love with this girl. I was probably three years old when I fell in love with her. She was with me, but she left me because it was not a ‘proper choice.’”

The DJ Waley Babu hitmaker said that his parents could not understand his music career either, but came around when they realised that he was making good money. “One fine day, I brought this expensive car and parked it in front of my house. Dad asked, ‘Whose car is this?’ I was like, ‘It’s mine.’ He was like, ‘How did you get this?’ I told him that I do music and then it occurred to him that isse paise bhi aate hai,” he said.

Badshah said that his father was more concerned about him having a sustainable income, than him appearing on television. “For him, it didn’t matter ki main TV pe aa raha hoon. For him, what mattered was, ‘Are you making enough money to survive?’ Because this is not a conventional job. It’s fine if you are on TV and people are taking pictures with you but where is the money? That is what parents are concerned about,” he said.

Badshah started his music career in 2006 and has several hits to his credit, including Saturday Saturday, Kar Gayi Chull, Wakhra Swag, Mercy and Buzz. In August this year, he made his debut as an actor with Shilpi Dasgupta’s Khandaani Shafakhana, which also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma and Annu Kapoor.

Talking about his first film, he told IANS, “I did not have to prepare much for the role. I had a certain image of Gabru in my mind from the moment I heard the script and I was just going with the flow. I definitely have a lot of newfound respect for filmmakers and actors after this experience. I think the whole process was a lot of fun.”

Source: Hindustantimes

Tags
badshahBollywoodPinkvillaRapper
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.