Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 24 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Bajaj Auto to collaborate with Triumph to build mid-capacity bikes in India

Bajaj Auto to collaborate with Triumph to build mid-capacity bikes in India
January 24
14:25 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Bajaj Auto is all set to collaborate with British motorcycle brand Triumph to bring brand new mid-capacity bikes to Indian roads. Bajaj and Triumph on Friday formally commenced their non-equity global partnership to manufacture a new range of mid-capacity motorcycles in the country. The two automakers had announced a non-equity partnership in August 2017. The bikes produced under the brand will be available from 2022 and will have price starting at less than Rs 2 lakh, Triumph Motorcycles Chief Commercial Officer Paul Stroud said here.

The partnership will build a new engine and vehicle platform in the mid-capacity range (200-800 cc) and offer multiple options to address different segments in this class.

“The triumph brand is an iconic one the world over. So, we are confident that there will be a huge appetite in India and other emerging markets for these new products,” Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj said.

“The products that will come out of the partnership will also help attract a younger, but still discerning, customer audience and is another step in our ambition to expand globally, particularly in the fast-growing markets of South East Asia but also driving growth in more mature territories like Europe,” Triumph Motorcycles Chief Executive Officer, Nick Bloor said.

The Triumph-Bajaj collaboration will combine strength in design, technology, cost-competitive manufacturing and an intimate knowledge of key target markets to deliver a range of products and business successes, as per the pact.

Source: India TV News

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.