Bajaj Auto to collaborate with Triumph to build mid-capacity bikes in India

NET Bureau

Bajaj Auto is all set to collaborate with British motorcycle brand Triumph to bring brand new mid-capacity bikes to Indian roads. Bajaj and Triumph on Friday formally commenced their non-equity global partnership to manufacture a new range of mid-capacity motorcycles in the country. The two automakers had announced a non-equity partnership in August 2017. The bikes produced under the brand will be available from 2022 and will have price starting at less than Rs 2 lakh, Triumph Motorcycles Chief Commercial Officer Paul Stroud said here.

The partnership will build a new engine and vehicle platform in the mid-capacity range (200-800 cc) and offer multiple options to address different segments in this class.

“The triumph brand is an iconic one the world over. So, we are confident that there will be a huge appetite in India and other emerging markets for these new products,” Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj said.

“The products that will come out of the partnership will also help attract a younger, but still discerning, customer audience and is another step in our ambition to expand globally, particularly in the fast-growing markets of South East Asia but also driving growth in more mature territories like Europe,” Triumph Motorcycles Chief Executive Officer, Nick Bloor said.

The Triumph-Bajaj collaboration will combine strength in design, technology, cost-competitive manufacturing and an intimate knowledge of key target markets to deliver a range of products and business successes, as per the pact.

Source: India TV News