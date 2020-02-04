Bajaj Financial Securities Limited offers investors saving on investments with disruptive subscription packs

Annual subscription packs starting at Rs.500 per annum gives access to trading, mutual funds, investments and loans

3rd February 2020: Pune, Maharashtra: Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFSL), a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited, is offering a range of capital market solutions, with differentiated offerings for Ultra-High Net Worth Individuals (UHNI) and retail customers. BFSL is offering two annual subscription packs which will help traders and investors accrue higher savings with regards to the brokerage that they are paying. With a core focus on simplifying, streamlining and offering convenient solutions, Bajaj Financial Securities Limited aims to acquire UHNI clients, through its existing relationships, while bringing in retail investors through a completely developed digital investment platform.

The company offers an annual subscription of Rs 500 accompanied by Demat AMC for Rs 899, retail investors can avail derivatives and equity services with brokerage rates of Rs 0.99/order for the cash market and Rs 5/order for F&O. The professional package is offered at an annual subscription fee of Rs 999 accompanied by Demat AMC charges amounting to Rs.899, customers can avail derivatives, equity and margin financing with brokerage charge for the cash market, Rs 5/order for F&O and interest rates of 0.05%/day.

BFSL offers its customer seamless execution platforms, Call and trade support, Easy-to-use interface, dedicated relationship manager, and hassle-free documentation along with attractive margins. By offering its services both online and offline, Bajaj Financial Securities Limited provides customers with access to Equity Trading (Delivery and Intraday), Derivative Trading, Mutual Funds, Fixed Deposits as well as Margin Trade Financing, Loans against Securities, Spread Financing and IPO Financing.

Mr. Manish Jain, Chief Executive Officer- Bajaj Financial Securities Limited said, “BFSL offers an array of investment services to UHNI and retail investor with innovation and simplicity in our value proposition. The state of the art technology, superior and seamless client servicing and higher savings from the attractive offers will ensure our customer remain ahead with the changes in the market.”

Bajaj Financial Securities Limited is a registered member of NSE & BSE for Equities & Derivative Segment and also a depository participant with CDSL & NSDL. The gamut of financial solutions offered by Bajaj Financial Securities Limited includes equities, mutual funds, bonds, corporate deposits, loans, distribution offerings and insurance policies.

About Bajaj Financial Securities Limited

Bajaj Financial Securities Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited was incorporated in the year 2019. The company offers retail customers and ultra-high net worth individuals a range of capital market solutions, with an aim of simplifying and streamlining investments through its completely developed digital investment platform. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offerings include Equity Trading (Delivery and Intraday), Derivative Trading, Mutual Funds, Fixed Deposits as well as Margin Trade Financing, Loans Against Securities, Spread Financing and IPO Financing. Bajaj Financial Securities Limited is a registered member of NSE and BSE under the Equities and Derivatives Segment, and is also a depository participant at CDSL and NSDL. Through its subscription packs Bajaj Financial Securities Limited prides itself on offering investors and traders maximum savings on brokerage fees.

