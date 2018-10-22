Bajrang Punia In World Wrestling Championships Finals

NET Bureau

Star Indian grappler Bajrang Punia has booked a place in the 65 kg Final at the World Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

In a thrilling semi-final on Sunday night, the 24-year old Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medalist edged past Cuba’s Alejandro Valdes, 4-3 to put himself in contention for a historic World Championship gold medal.

If Bajrang manages to win gold, it will be a rare achievement to win titles at all major championships in a single season.

While he had dominated the competitions at CWG and Jakarta Asian Games this year, Bajrang’s road to the final in Budapest was not easy as he had to use all his mental and physical prowess to down his Cuban opponent (4-3) in the semifinal after overcoming Mongolia’s Tulga Tumur Ochir (5-3) win in the quarter-finals.

There were not many attacking moves in the semifinal with both Bajrang and Tobier mostly using the upper body power. Bajrang opened the scoring with a takedown but the Cuban reduced the margin by pushing the Indian out.

Olympian Sushil Kumar is the only Indian to have won the coveted yellow metal at the event. He had achieved the feat in 2010. Bajrang had won a bronze at the Championships in 2013.

Other than Bajrang, no Indian grappler managed to reach the medal round yesterday. Sandeep Tomar, Sachin Rathi and Deepak bowed out after losing their respective preliminary round bouts.

SOURCE: PIB