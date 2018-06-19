Balipara-Charduar-Tawang Road Closed for Traffic After Landslides

Massive landslides at multiple locations on the strategically important Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road have disrupted surface communication to three districts in Arunachal Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.

West Kameng district magistrate Dr Sonal Swaroop has ordered closure of the road for vehicular traffic till June 24 due to the massive landslides at several locations of the vital road, considered to be the lifeline of East Kameng, West Kameng and Tawang districts.

“After receiving reports of fresh landslides near Sessa in the district yesterday morning, the district magistrate has ordered for complete shutdown of the BCT road for all vehicular traffic with effect from June 18 to 24, as the present weather and road conditions could pose threat to the life and safety of the commuters,” an official communiqu said.

The information regarding the closure of the BCT road has been communicated to the deputy commissioners of neighbouring East Kameng, Tawang and Sonitpur (Assam) districts, the communiqu said.

The Border Road Task Force (BRTF) authority has been directed to ensure restoration of the BCT road on utmost priority, it said.

People intending to travel to West Kameng and Tawang can opt for the newly constructed two-lane all-weather Orang-Kalaktang-Shergaon-Rupa-Tenga (OKSRT) road, it said. Commuters for East Kameng district could take the Sagalee-Seppa road.

Earlier, the district magistrate had issued an order calling for total closure of the BCT road for all vehicular traffic from June 15 to 17 last following massive landslides at multiple locations on June 14 due to incessant rain in the district.

Official sources from Bomdila, the headquarters of West Kameng district, said that there was sufficient stock of food grains but stock of LPG cylinders is not adequate.

The lone petrol depot at Bomdila has downed its shutter for the time being but is expecting replenishment of POL items in a day or two, the sources added.

-PTI