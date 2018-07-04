Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 04 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Bamboo Replaces Plastic Waste Bins in Mokokchong

Bamboo Replaces Plastic Waste Bins in Mokokchong
July 04
15:12 2018
The Clean Mokokchung Campaign distributed bamboo made waste bins in commemoration of International Plastic Bag Free Day on Tuesday in Mokokchong town, Nagaland. The second phase of distribution of waste bins was held at Jubilee Memorial College, Clark Theological College and Nagaland Bible College.

Short talks were given and interaction sessions were held at the respective colleges by members of Clean Mokokchung Campaign namely, Temsutoshi Longkumer, Moasunep and Limaonen Imchen.

The speakers stressed on the disadvantages of plastic and how it is effecting the environment and encouraged the people to be a little more conscious about their actions and share the awareness.

Temsutoshi Longkumer in his talk quoted “If you want change we need to be the change and it starts with the change in our mentality” and further said that Nagas need to get rid of the spitting habit anywhere they feel like after chewing tobacco or other related substances and also its plastic wrappers.

While Interacting with the Clark Theological College (CTC) Student Leaders and Faculty, the College assured their support towards Clean Mokokchung Campaign and said that CTC been declared as a free Plastic zone.

As a concluding note, the Clean Mokokchung Campaign added that Clean Mokokchung Campaign cannot end the problem of plastic but it can help in a small way to end the problem.

- THE MORUNG EXPRESS

