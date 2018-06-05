Ban on Plastic Soon in Manipur

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday said the government is planning to soon impose ban on use of plastics in the state.

He was speaking as the Chief Guest at the launch of Cherry Blossom Avenue at Luwangshangbam in Imphal East District on the occasion of World Environment Day today.

The chief minister said that a notice to instruct the shopkeepers to replace plastics with alternative materials within three months would be issued by the government soon. It is a part of the government’s efforts towards imposing a complete ban on use and sale of plastics in the state, he added.

Expressing serious concern over ever increasing rate of health hazards caused by pollution and environmental degradation, Mr N. Biren assured that youth clubs and other voluntary organisations, which are willing to take up waste management activities in their respective localities, would be provided financial assistance by the government.

Informing that some private entrepreneurs had started coming forward with the idea of producing materials which can replace plastic items, the CM observed that campaign against pollution and environment protection would be successful only when people extend collective co-operation to the government.

He also informed the gathering that a 7 km long stretch of Yangoi Maril choked with a huge volume of plastic materials accumulated in the last 30-40 years had been cleansed recently.

Urging the All Manipur DPC Completed Candidates of Police Constable (Male – 2013) to call off their ongoing shut-down agitation, the chief minister contended that the government was trying to declare the results of the police constable recruitment examination held in 2013 as soon as possible.

He added that the government is taking time to study and sort out all the legal matters so that no unnecessary hassle is encountered later on.

Public Health Engineering Minister L. Dikho said that Manipur is a wonderful creation of the God having salubrious climate, beautiful lake, river, valley and hills. As such, it is the responsibility of the people of this land to protect this beauty, he added.

Agriculture Minister V. Hangkhanlian said that Manipur used to have a calm and good climate in the past. However, there is considerable increase in temperature in the past few decades that it is now hard to sit inside the rooms without air conditioners, he said. As such, people of the state should take a pledge to protect environment, the minister opined.

A Cherry Blossom Avenue was also launched at Luwangsangbam by N Biren Singh. Cherry Blossom generates an economic impact of $400 million in Washington DC, USA alone, every year.

Mr Sahoo, Director IBSD, said that this initiative of IBSD, will go a long way to bring Manipur on the global tourist map. This initiative when properly marketed with the scenic beauty of the state will drive a huge number of tourists who are interested in eco-tourism and will bring about sustainable development of the state, he said.

Information and Public Relations Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh made a clarion call to preserve, protect the environment and stand against plastic.

Biswajit was addressing media as part of the World Environment Day Observance organised by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations at its Keishampat Office Complex. The minister also planted tree saplings inside the premises as part of the observance.

He also said that it is a proud moment not only for Manipur but for the entire country as India is host of this year’s World Environment Day under the theme “Beat Plastic Pollution”.

He said everyone has a responsibility towards protecting the environment and leave a clean and sustainable environment for our future generations, he said.

Biswajit also appealed to shopkeepers to minimise use of plastic bags and replace them with biodegradable carry bags. He said instead of just observing the day, we should all contribute in making the day’s observance with India as the host meaningful.

He said that it is time that each one of us realise the significance of the observance and make it more meaningful by our practical and active participation instead of just planting a sapling.

UNI