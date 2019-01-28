Bandh has Affected Normal Life in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday

NET Bureau

Reacting to indefinite bandh called since Monday morning by United People’s Movement of Lekang, Likang Indigenous Forum and Deori Tribal Students’ Union in Lekang Assembly constituency of Namsai district demanding permanent residential certificate (PRC), Namsai SP Ankit Kumar Singh termed it illegal as neither due process has been followed nor permission sought form the district administration.

The bandh has affected normal life, he told this daily over telephone, adding police force has spread a dragnet to prevent any untoward incident. However, the call is likely to be withdrawn soon because of reported dispute among the bandh caller groups, he added.

Taking serious exception to the bandh call, Lekang BJP mandal president Jugesh Taye termed it as uncalled for as Chief Minister Pema Kahndu has given positive indication to find a solution which could be expected from state cabinet by second week of February.

Condemning the bandh on behalf of ruling BJP that has been causing untold suffering to the masses, Taye said that when the state Govt is awaiting for the final report of the joint high powered committee headed by senior Minister Nabam Rebia to move the cabinet and its decision to three-day state assembly scheduled to begin from February 21 next, the bandh should be called off immediately, he added.