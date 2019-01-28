Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 28 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Bandh has Affected Normal Life in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday

Bandh has Affected Normal Life in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday
January 28
17:41 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Reacting to indefinite bandh called since Monday morning by United People’s Movement of Lekang, Likang Indigenous Forum and Deori Tribal Students’ Union in Lekang Assembly constituency of Namsai district demanding permanent residential certificate (PRC), Namsai SP Ankit Kumar Singh termed it illegal as neither due process has been followed nor permission sought form the district administration.

The bandh has affected normal life, he told this daily over telephone, adding police force has spread a dragnet to prevent any untoward incident. However, the call is likely to be withdrawn soon because of reported dispute among the bandh caller groups, he added.

Taking serious exception to the bandh call, Lekang BJP mandal president Jugesh Taye termed it as uncalled for as Chief Minister Pema Kahndu has given positive indication to find a solution which could be expected from state cabinet by second week of February.

Condemning the bandh on behalf of ruling BJP that has been causing untold suffering to the masses, Taye said that when the state Govt is awaiting for the final report of the joint high powered committee headed by senior Minister Nabam Rebia to move the cabinet and its decision to three-day state assembly scheduled to begin from February 21 next, the bandh should be called off immediately, he added.

 

Tags
arunachal pradeshbandh
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.