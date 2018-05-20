Bandh Partially Affects Normal Life in Manipur

Normal life was partially affected in some parts of Manipur on Saturday due to the 36-hour bandh called by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed to demand the shifting of Imphal East District Hospital from Sagolmang area.

The bandh severely affected traffic along the Imphal-Ukhrul road since Saturday morning. The bandh began at 5 am and it will conclude on Sunday evening.

Reports said that educational and commercial activities were affected as supporters of the bandh blocked roads by burning logs and tyres. However, the bandh did not give much impact in Imphal market. There was no report of untoward incident on the first day of the bandh.

It is worth noting here that people have been opposing the decision of the State Government for shifting of the hospital from Sagolmang to elsewhere. There have been protests too in the past few weeks.

