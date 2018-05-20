Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 20 May 2018

Northeast Today

Bandh Partially Affects Normal Life in Manipur

Bandh Partially Affects Normal Life in Manipur
May 20
11:12 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Normal life was partially affected in some parts of Manipur on Saturday due to the 36-hour bandh called by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed to demand the shifting of Imphal East District Hospital from Sagolmang area.

The bandh severely affected traffic along the Imphal-Ukhrul road since Saturday morning. The bandh began at 5 am and it will conclude on Sunday evening.

Reports said that educational and commercial activities were affected as supporters of the bandh blocked roads by burning logs and tyres. However, the bandh did not give much impact in Imphal market. There was no report of untoward incident on the first day of the bandh.

It is worth noting here that people have been opposing the decision of the State Government for shifting of the hospital from Sagolmang to elsewhere. There have been protests too in the past few weeks.

-NNN

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.