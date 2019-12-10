Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 10 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

Bandh passed off peacefully in Arunachal
December 10
22:30 2019
NET BureauBandh passed off peacefully

11 hours statewide bandh called by All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) in support of NESO passed off peacefully in East Siang district.

SP East Siang, Rajiv Ranjan Singh informed that adequate forces were deployed in all vulnerable places followed by constant police patrolling and no untoward incident has been reported from any corner of the district.

Cultural troupes from Rajasthan, Odisha and Nagaland to participate in ‘Discover North East Yatra’ reached Pasighat safely with the help of police escort via bordering Ruksin check gate, added SP Singh.

