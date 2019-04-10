Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 10 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Bangaluru Employees Kidnap and Torture Their Boss For not Paying Salary

April 10
17:09 2019
NET Bureau

In an attempt to take matters into their own hands, some employees of a recently-dissolved tech startup in Bangaluru kidnapped and tortured their boss.

Delayed or pending salaries are always a bother, we know. And, sometimes, employees let their frustration get the better of them and take things into their own hands, going by a recent incident in Bangaluru.

According to reports, seven employees of a tech startup near Ulsoor kidnapped and tortured their boss for not paying their salaries for three months! The owner of the firm (which was dissolved in March, after three months of functioning) was allegedly taken to a farmhouse outside the city, where he was locked up and tortured. While four of the accused have been arrested, the police are on the lookout for the others. 

 

Source: Whatshot

0 Comments

