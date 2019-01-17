‘Bangla Muslim Migrants Made Life Miserable For Us’

NET Bureau

The Sadou Deshi Janagosthiya Jatiya Samsad, Assam (SDJJSA) has appealed to the people and political parties of the State to bear in mind the plight of the Deshi Janagosthiya people while making their approach to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

The organisation made a special appeal to the leaders of the State unit of BJP to respond positively to the wishes of the indigenous peoples on the Bill.

SDJJSA president AAM Enamul Haque Goreya said in a statement here today that the life of the Deshi Janagosthiya people has been made miserable by the Muslim migrants from erstwhile East Bengal and East Pakistan, which is now known as Bangladesh. Similar will be the fate of the other sections of Assamese people if the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 is enacted and enforced, he warned.

The Bangla Muslim migrants have been encroaching upon the social and cultural customs of the Deshi Janagosthiya people, who are also followers of Islam, in the name of religion. They have been forcing the Deshi people to give up their unique social and cultural customs describing them to be anti-Islam. But the fact remains that Islam is not maintaining a rigid stance against the social and cultural traditions of its followers, or else, the social and cultural customs in the Islamic countries across the globe would have been identical, claimed Haque Goreya.

The Bangla Muslim migrants have also become politically dominant in the areas where the Deshi Janagosthiya people live, mainly because of the patronage they are receiving from the political parties and the lack of self-consciousness among the Deshi people. It is now feared that within the next two to three decades, the Deshi people will cease to practise their time-honoured customs and thus will lose their unique character, which will be a great loss not only for the Assamese society, but for the entire humanity, the SDJJSA president warned.

Source: The Assam Tribune