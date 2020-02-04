Bangladesh Army acknowledges India’s support in freedom struggle

NET Bureau

Bangladesh Army Brigadier General S Azam on Monday acknowledged the support of the Indian Army in the country’s freedom struggle, and said the Bangladesh Army has always benefitted from its friendly ties with the Indian Army.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Indo-Bangladesh joint military exercise, ‘Sampriti’ at Umroi, Brig Gen Azam, while invoking the friendly ties between the two armies, said the elite forces of Indian and Bangladesh armies together defeated the occupational force (Pakistan) in 1971 and liberated Bangladesh.

“We salute all the war heroes of the Indian Army who made the supreme sacrifice in liberating Bangladesh,” he said.

Stating that the Bangladesh Army has always benefitted by the support provided by the Indian Army, he said that over the years, “a good number of participants from Bangladesh come to India to undergo training in Indian Army establishments”.

“This has obviously contributed to developing the standard of our officers and men,” he said, adding that the Indian Army also undergoes similar training in Bangladesh.

In the current 14-day exercise, a total of 150 participants from the Indian and the Bangladesh armies each will take part in a counter-terrorism training in mountainous and jungle terrain under a UN mandate. Troops from the Bihar Regiment of the Indian Army and the 42 Infantry Regiment of the Bangladesh Army would take part in the exercise.

On the “multifarious engagements between the two friendly neighbouring armies,” the Bangladesh Army officer said Sampriti’s aim was to “build positive relations” and hoped that after the exercise, the “relations between two armies would be better than before”.

Meanwhile, contingent commander of the Indian Army, Brigadier R Sharma said India and Bangladesh have progressed on a path of mutual coexistence and peace as neighbours and developing nations. “Both the nations are engaged in a process of socio-economic transformation of our people at an unprecedented pace and on a large scale,” he added.

Brig Sharma said the last eight editions of the joint military exercise were conducted uninterruptedly thereby “enhancing bonhomie, mutual understanding and interoperability between both the armies”.

The Indian Army officer hoped the present exercise would help hone the skills of both the contingents based on sharing of specialised knowledge and tactical expertise gained over a period of time.

Source: The Assam Tribune