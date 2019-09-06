Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 06 Sep 2019

Northeast Today

‘Bangladesh has to be convinced to take back its citizens,’ says Himanta Biswa Sarma

‘Bangladesh has to be convinced to take back its citizens,’ says Himanta Biswa Sarma
September 06
13:30 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said India would have to persuade Bangladesh to take back the people excluded from the National Register of Citizens in Assam after the foreigners’ tribunals pass their final verdict. The list of citizens published on August 31 left out more than 19 lakh people.

“After the final verdict, we should start discussing with Bangladesh to accept its citizens who had settled in India illegally,” Sarma said. “Bangladesh and India are friendly nations. There have been regular occasions when 100, 150 people were sent back to Bangladesh but post NRC numbers will be far higher.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who has expressed dissatisfaction with the exercise to update the citizens’ register, said India would have to somehow convince Bangladesh to take back its citizens but added that detainee camps would not be set up. “If it doesn’t accept them, we will have to evolve a way out,” he added. “But I reiterate that no detainee camps will be set up.”

India does not have a repatriation treaty with Bangladesh. In his visit to Bangladesh last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said the process of documenting and identifying undocumented immigrants in Assam was India’s “internal matter”.

Source: Scroll.in

Tags
assamHimanta Biswa Sarma BJPNRC Assam
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.