NET Bureau

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said India would have to persuade Bangladesh to take back the people excluded from the National Register of Citizens in Assam after the foreigners’ tribunals pass their final verdict. The list of citizens published on August 31 left out more than 19 lakh people.

“After the final verdict, we should start discussing with Bangladesh to accept its citizens who had settled in India illegally,” Sarma said. “Bangladesh and India are friendly nations. There have been regular occasions when 100, 150 people were sent back to Bangladesh but post NRC numbers will be far higher.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who has expressed dissatisfaction with the exercise to update the citizens’ register, said India would have to somehow convince Bangladesh to take back its citizens but added that detainee camps would not be set up. “If it doesn’t accept them, we will have to evolve a way out,” he added. “But I reiterate that no detainee camps will be set up.”

India does not have a repatriation treaty with Bangladesh. In his visit to Bangladesh last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said the process of documenting and identifying undocumented immigrants in Assam was India’s “internal matter”.

Source: Scroll.in