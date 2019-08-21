Bangladesh may buy tea from Tripura

NET Bureau

The Bangladesh government is likely to buy tea from Tripura as the Bangladesh Government has shown interest in this regard. Tripura Chief Minister has requested the Bangladesh Prime Minister to buy tea from Tripura for its quality. The Chief Minister pointed out that Tripura produces quality tea and has a good market too.

He requested the Bangladesh Prime Minister to purchase at least a part of their requirements from Tripura.

Bangladesh Prime Minister promised the Chief Minister that she would direct the officials to look into the matters and see if Tripura tea can meet the demand of the people.

Disclosing this at a program at Rabindra Shata Varshiki Bhawan on Monday night the Chief Minister said that if Bangladesh starts purchasing tea produced in Tripura it will be a major positive development for the tea industry in the state.

The state produces 3 lakh kg finished tea annually, but due to lack of market linkage, producers don’t get adequate price. The Chief Minister has been trying to promote tea in the State.

Source: The Assam Tribune