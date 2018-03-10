Bangladesh President Winds up Visit to Northeast

Bangladesh President Md. Abdul Hamid on Saturday wound up his visit to India’s northeast on a nostalgic note.

In his departing remarks, Hamid said the three-day visit to Assam and Meghalaya was very nostalgic for him as he came to this part of the northeast during the Bangladesh Liberation War.

“I have visited Balat, Shillong and Meghalaya and I was very glad to see these places,” the Bangladesh President said.

During the visit, Hamid was accompanied by his wife Rashida Khanam and other family members apart from the official delegation. He left for New Delhi from the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati on Saturday afternoon.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were present at the airport to see off the President. Hamid also extended invitation to Mukhi and Sonowal to visit Bangladesh.

He said relationship with neighbours is very important for development and their visit would bolster the same. He also observed that peace and tranquillity in the region would lead to faster development.

-IANS