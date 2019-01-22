‘Bangladeshi’ Employee Getting Salaries From Government of Assam Since 2014

NET Bureau

In a sensational incident in Assam, an employee of PWD department has been getting government salary, even after being declared as Bangladeshi. The employee has been getting salaries from the government of Assam since 2014.

According to reports, the Foreigners’ Tribunal had declared one, identified as Chiraj Ali, as Bangladeshi in a case [FT (C) 350/214] in 2014. Later, the Gauhati High Court has also declared him as foreigner and rejected his bail plea.

But surprisingly, Chiraj Ali has been getting salaries of more than Rs. 27,000 from government of Assam as an employee of PWD department in Morigaon even after being declared as foreigner. The PWD engineer of Morigaon, Jagat Deka, does not know the fact that Chiraj is a declared foreigner and informed that he is on leave due to health condition.

Source: Pratidin Time