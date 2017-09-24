Bangladeshi Immigrants Threatening Demography: Nagaland Organisations

Expressing concern over the influx of Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants (IBIs) to Nagaland, the Tenyimi Youth Organisation Dimapur (TYOD) stated that the union had viewed strongly over the unrelenting influx of IBIs to Nagaland which is threatening the socio economy and the people of the state.

A press release from TYOD president Thejangulie Angami and general secretary Khrozote Kapfo, while strongly condemning the incident at Chumukedima where a father and son were mercilessly beaten on September 21 evening, the TYOD said it has viewed as direct challenge to suppress the indigenous Nagas.

The TYOD therefore, strongly warned the IBIs residing in Nagaland particularly in Dimapur district not to take advantage over the silent, soft spoken and the rich culture of Nagas hospitality as its weakness but acknowledge the generosity for accommodating them for peaceful co-existence.

Further, TYOD appealed landlords, the politicians, government, leaders at grassroot level and all the Naga political groups irrespective of factions to initiate necessary steps in unison to eradicate this particular challenge.

The Western Sumi Hoho (WSH) condemned the incident where non-Nagas auto drivers of unknown origins physically assaulted the family without even sparing the woman and kids while openly indulging in an anti-social activity of smoking Ganja in the public place.

In a statement by WSH general secretary Vikato K Achumi demanded immediate arrest of those perpetrators and award maximum punishment as permissible by law. The WSH also decided to extend full support on any action taken by Chumukedima Youth Organisation (CYO) and the law enforcing agencies on the issue. The WSH also questioned the deafening silence of government of Nagaland on the issue of an illegal immigrant for so many years.

The Hoho also stated “it is unfortunate that while the whole world, India and Myanmar are burning with the issue of Rohingyas and the government of Nagaland is still silent with no policy decision or direction ignoring the fact that Nagaland is under direct threat of a possible overwhelming influx of Rohingyas.”

The Angami Youth Organisation (AYO) in a condemnation statement by its press secretary Zakie khate stated “the despicable act perpetrated by the IBIs once again at Chumukedima has alarmed the bell we all seldom listen to even when it is banged near our ears, our kitchen, our bedrooms or toilet. The threat which we need not elaborate in the media is a reality. Our identity and survival itself is at stake.” Steps shall be once and for all initiated to rightfully address this matter, the release added.

