Barak Valley Tops List in Human Rights Violation Case

NET Bureau

The Barak valley has topped in human rights violation cases in Assam that sees around five such cases lodged every day.

The above observation was made by a team of Assam Human Rights Commission comprising its Chairman Justice T Vaiphei, NK Bora and DK Saikia after concluding its three-day-long visit to Barak Valley last month. The AHRC team found that the majority of the human rights violation cases in the valley are against the police.

Sources told The Sentinel that the AHRC team was also extremely disappointed over the dilapidated condition of the jails in Karimganj, Hailakandi and Cachar districts.

According to the AHRC team, the Hailakandi jail is unhygienic with a poor drainage system without any healthcare facility. The team was shocked to see lodging of undertrials, suspected criminals and doubtful citizens in a commonplace at the Hailakandi jail. The team alleged that it is a violation of human rights as there should be separate cells for each of these categories of jail inmates.

The AHRC team feels the need of having a new jail with all modern facilities in Hailakandi. The team also checked the present status of an under-construction jail building on the outskirts of Hailakandi town.

The team also expressed dissatisfaction over the Karimganj jail’s pitiable condition. During their visit, the AHRC team was stocked to see the Rohingya refugees kept inside the Silchar jail along with 14 minors. They found that there are no separate places for convicts, undertrials and doubtful voters in Silchar jail.

Source: The Sentinel