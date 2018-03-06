Barpeta Doul Mohatsav Concludes

Aditi Mech, Net Bureau

Barpeta Satra Managing Committee organized the five-day ‘Doul Mahotsav’ from 28 February to 4 March with the objective to celebrate ‘Doul Jatra’ in holi at Barpeta Satra of Barpeta district.

“During the Doul Mahotsav guests throng in different places in lakhs and people of Barpeta welcome them without any compromise. There is no change in tradition since the time of Mahapurush Madhavdev except the rise of various ‘Holi Geets’. Our aim is to celebrate the Doul Mahotsav whole-heartedly,” quoted Mahananda Pathak, the former Editor of the Managing Commitee.

The festivities commenced with the ‘Banhutsuva’ where Koliathakur and Doul Govinda were taken out from Manikut to begin the famous Doul Jatra around in the evening. Attractions like firecrackers followed by Phanuch started with the seven rounds along the Meji simultaneously. Holi Geet Competition was held later in the evening after the completion of Phanuch and was inaugurated by Basistha Deb Sarma, Burasattriya of Barpeta Satra. Both male and female participated in the competition.

Programmes like Bargeet, Sattriya dance, Holi geet, Loko geet, Bhor taal dance, Tokari geet and lot more were held during the three-day celebration from 1st-3rd march on Bhar Doul. The Bhar Doul Cultural Meeting was inaugurated by Narayan Atai Burabhakot, Barpeta Satra on 1st march, Ajit Kumar Deka Atai, Barpeta Satra on 2nd march and Gopal Atai, Barpeta Satra on 3rd march in the evening. On the eve of holi, the noted artist of Tokari geet, Umakanta Boiragi was the main attraction on 2nd march and Sattriya dance by Sangeet Natak Academy, Guwahati on 3rd march.“ People from our place come to Barpeta to discern holi at Barpeta Satra. I have heard from the member of my family about Doul Mahotsav that transported me here and enjoy the festival,” as told by one of the guests from Nalbari at Barpeta Satra.

Talking to Northeast Today, ASI, Barpeta Police, Pramod Medhi said, “People come here to enjoy and are engaged in rituals, their focus is fully on Doul Mahotsav than concentrating on other activities. So, everything is going well, we have not found anyone facing problem till now.” The whole place was under CCTV surveillance as told by Mahananda Pathak, Former Editor. He further added that Barpeta Satra has a unique tradition and unique past, none is allowed to harm the sentiments of the people regarding customs and tradition.

Besides, the festivities ended with the ‘Gosai Phuruwa’ programme around 6:00 pm on the final day of the festival while vendors had continued selling their stuffs till the end. “ People were in great enthusiasm till today and now with the end of the ‘Doul Mahotsav’ there will be calmness from tomorrow,” as expressed by one of the inhabihants of Barpeta.