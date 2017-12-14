Baseless Statements Should Not be Made on GST: Tripura Governor

Hailing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as a path breaking reform, Tripura governor Tathagata Roy on Wednesday said opposition parties should refrain from making baseless and self contradictory statements on it.

“I don’t want to make any political statements. But self contradictory statements are laughable. GST is a path breaking reform. The implementation of GST is a huge process, there can be a discussion on what is good or bad but making such baseless statements (on GST) is laughable,” Roy said at the sidelines of a seminar on GST.

While speaking at the seminar, Roy said GST may face teething trouble but will be good in the long run.

“The previous government didn’t implement GST because to do that you need political strength (will). The present government implemented GST. It is of no use giving baseless statements. There may be initial problems, these are nothing but teething problems, which is common when you try to implement something. But in the long run, it will be beneficial for the country,” Roy said.

