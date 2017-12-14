Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 14 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Baseless Statements Should Not be Made on GST: Tripura Governor

Baseless Statements Should Not be Made on GST: Tripura Governor
December 14
11:44 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Hailing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as a path breaking reform, Tripura governor Tathagata Roy on Wednesday said opposition parties should refrain from making baseless and self contradictory statements on it.

“I don’t want to make any political statements. But self contradictory statements are laughable. GST is a path breaking reform. The implementation of GST is a huge process, there can be a discussion on what is good or bad but making such baseless statements (on GST) is laughable,” Roy said at the sidelines of a seminar on GST.

While speaking at the seminar, Roy said GST may face teething trouble but will be good in the long run.

“The previous government didn’t implement GST because to do that you need political strength (will). The present government implemented GST. It is of no use giving baseless statements. There may be initial problems, these are nothing but teething problems, which is common when you try to implement something. But in the long run, it will be beneficial for the country,” Roy said.

-PTI

Tags
GSTTathagata RoyTripura Governor
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.