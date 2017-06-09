Battle with Its Nemesis Continues

May Edition, Statewide Mizoram, NET Bureau

As the rainy season makes its presence felt in northeast, landslides and road blocks due to it is all set to pop its head out and haunt the region. While road blocks due to landslides is a common in almost all the Northeastern states, the state of Mizoram however, seems to face a little extra because of it. Northeast Today finds out more

Monsoon in most parts of the country is considered as a boon, but for the northeastern states of the country, at times, it wreaks havoc and the pre-monsoon rains that lashed the region earlier in the month of April for weeks was no different. Of all the states of the region Mizoram to a great extent was badly hit as the state was cut-off from the rest of the country due to landslide, triggered by heavy and incessant pre-monsoon rains, which blocked the National Highway (NH) 54 for some days since April 24.

This, however, is not something new to the people of Mizoram as landslides and disruption in the road connectivity has been a perennial problem. Apart from hampering the economy of the state, landslides and rain have also claimed several lives over the years.

Talking to the media after the April 24 rains and landslide, Mizoram Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Director C Lalpeksanga informed that landslides occurred at several places in the southern part of the north eastern state and capital Aizawl. Further, telecommunication systems were disrupted in many places as several telephone lines snapped due to the rainfall

“A three-storied building also collapsed on the same day in the capital,” he said.

Vanrem Chhangte, a Mizo student pursuing his masters’ degree from Gauhati University said, “Life in Mizoram is difficult during monsoons. Landslides triggered by heavy rains not just disrupt road connectivity of Mizoram with rest of the country by blocking the NH, but it also destroys properties worth of crores and takes away numerous lives.”

In a study carried out by Rahul Verma of Departmnet of Geology, Mizoram University, in 2014 it was reported that from 2004-2014, total 300 persons had lost their lives and equal number of houses were destroyed due to heavy rains and landslides.

“The report was based on a study carried out till 2014 and this is 2017, the numbers have certainly increased,” says Eunice Chawngthu, an Aizwal based freelance journalist.

“Numerous governments have come and went- both at the center as well as in the state, but the road situation, telecommunication connectivity and the conditions of people in Mizoram have remained the same. Proper developmental step to curb put a lid on the dismal condition of the people have Mizoram has remained the same. We still continue to fight the harsh weather and get swayed away by the fake promises made by the politicos,” feels Sharath Dey, a resident of Aizwal.

A social media post by an anonymous user from Mizoram says that ‘curbing the impact of nature to the minimal should be the aim of the government’.

“No one can tame nature and its wrath, but with so much scientific advancement, we can at least try to minimize the losses caused due to these devastations. Even after being one of the most beautiful states of the country, still Mizoram lags far behind in terms of development and the main reason behind this, I feel, is the pathetic situation that we have face due to the change in weather,” the post stated.

“Government has not taken any step in this regard. I don’t see any scientific visions in their planning and execution. Our roads are poor. Our highways are pathetic and most importantly are hills are not guarded and protected,” the post further added.

“Why should a state remain cut-off from rest of the country during monsoons? We suffer, our business suffers and so is suffering our development,” the post ended with these lines.

Most of the comments the post receive were at its support and plenty of questions were raised. Echoing the sentiments of the aforementioned post, speaking to NET a group of Aizawl residents said, “Most of us here are businessmen and during landslides when roads are blocked and we remain disconnected from rest of the country, what suffers the most are our businesses.”

A group of students who are studying at various colleges and universities outside the state, while speaking to NET said that not only do their studies suffer due to landslides, but also suffer their peace of mind.

“When landslides swept away my house in 2013, I was about to appear for my board exams. But when I lost my house, I lost my one year,” said a student among them.

“Last year I was stuck for an extra two days when the NH was blocked and remained cut off for a day. I am studying in Nagaon, Assam and a loss of a day means a lot for a student like me- both financially and from the education point of view,” said another.

Development of Northeast has been one of the prime objective of the current BJP-led NDA government at the center. The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari, at the second edition of the Mail Today Tourism Summit held in Aurangabad in June 2016, said that the government would deliver things in five years that the Northeast had not had in 50 years.

Apart from speaking about already announced over 80 road projects for the Northeast, the minister further said an extensive road transport network will be laid in the region. He added that 10 per cent of the total funds for road project infrastructure will be earmarked for the Northeast.

Speaking at a function in Guwahati on April 4, the minister said, “Northeast is our priority. We are going to develop the first express highway of North East in Assam along the banks of Brahmaputra. This 1,300 km-long express highway is likely to incur an investment of Rs 40,000 crore.”

“On the same month the union minister made the announcement at Guwahati, Mizoram was once again cut off from rest of the country after the NH-54 was blocked due to landslides. And this is only pre-monsoon rain and the monsoon is yet to arrive. The situations then might worsen further! But it is just the baby phase of the investments and I would say that it would be wrong to demand development right on the first hit. Hope has been raised and now all we can do is just wait and wish for the best,” said Mamuani Ralte, an avid political observer of Aizawl.

“Till the road connectivity improves and the landslides are controlled to a large extent, I hope Mizoram too can avail the benefits of UDAN Scheme, which was launched by Prime Minister just recently. If nothing else, at least traveling outside the state within northeast, mostly to cities with proper air connectivity, will not be affected even we remain cut off by road,” Ralte further added.