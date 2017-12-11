Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 11 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

BB Ki Vines, Vidya Vox Among Top 10 Creators of 2017: YouTube

December 11
14:31 2017
American singer Vidya Iyer (known as Vidya Vox), comedian-singer Bhuvan Bam aka BB Ki Vines and Nisha Madhulika, a vegetarian Indian YouTube chef, were among the top 10 creators of 2017, the Google-owned company revealed on Monday.

The “YouTube Rewind 2017″ report said that “Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya” (title track), followed by “Tamma Tamma Again” and “Guru Randhawa: High Rated Gabru” official song were the top trending music videos in the country.

“YouTube Rewind” is a video series produced and created by YouTube and Portal A Interactive — a digital studio that develops, produces and distributes branded and original entertainment.

The videos are an overview and recap of each year’s viral videos, events, memes and music.

Tanmay Bhat, stand-up comedian and producer of comedy sketch group “All India Bakchod (AIB)”; Mastanamma, an 106-year-old cook and said to be the oldest YouTube sensation in India; and Pooja Jain, who sings using the name “Dhinchak Pooja,” were among the biggest personalities of 2017.

Top trending movie trailers of 2017 included “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” (Hindi), “Padmavati” and “Judwaa 2″.

Superhit music video “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi is the top trending video of 2017 (globally) on YouTube, followed by Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” and “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William.

-IANS

BB Ki VinesVidya VoxYouTube Rewind 2017
0 Comments

