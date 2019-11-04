Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 04 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

BBK laid their office foundation stone at Pasighat Bogong Banggo New Market

BBK laid their office foundation stone at Pasighat Bogong Banggo New Market
November 04
11:08 2019
Maksam Tayeng

The Bogong Banggo Kebang, a CBO based here at Bogong region, Pasighat in East Siang District laid its office foundation stone on Friday at Bogong Banggo New Market area in between Ayush (North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine, Pasighat) and forest Nursery.

The foundation stone laid down ceremony was attended by executive and other members of Bogong Banggo Kebang, Bogong Banggo Yameng Kebang and Bogong Banggo Students Union, informed BBYK General Secretary, Manning Moyong. The foundation stone was inaugurated by Oyem Dai, President, BBK amidst the present of many including the senior citizen of Bogong Banggo.

arunachal pradeshBogong Banggo KebangEast Siang districtNorth Eastern Institute of Folk MedicinePasighat
