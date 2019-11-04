BBK laid their office foundation stone at Pasighat Bogong Banggo New Market

Maksam Tayeng

The Bogong Banggo Kebang, a CBO based here at Bogong region, Pasighat in East Siang District laid its office foundation stone on Friday at Bogong Banggo New Market area in between Ayush (North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine, Pasighat) and forest Nursery.

The foundation stone laid down ceremony was attended by executive and other members of Bogong Banggo Kebang, Bogong Banggo Yameng Kebang and Bogong Banggo Students Union, informed BBYK General Secretary, Manning Moyong. The foundation stone was inaugurated by Oyem Dai, President, BBK amidst the present of many including the senior citizen of Bogong Banggo.