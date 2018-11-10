Be Agents of Positive Change: Lombo Tayeng

NET Bureau

Calling upon the people to be agents of positive change, advisor to Arunachal Chief Minister, Lombo Tayeng said on Friday that Pema Khandu-led state government was committed to improve the condition of the landlocked Arunachal Pradesh and has fulfilled all promises with determination giving priority to all welfare schemes and development of the state. This was stated by him while addressing a public meeting held to distribute roofing materials at the Siluk Dere under Mebo subdivision, informed an official release.

Reiterating commitment of the Government to develop rural areas, MLA Tayeng said work on the road-map to upgrade rural infrastructure is apace and focused attention is being paid to uplift socio-economic profile of the rural folks. While claiming that “Sarkar Apke Dwar” was very successful and being highly appreciated by the people of the state, he said it was taken up by the government for benefit of those who are living in far-flung areas and have limited access to the resources.

Taking privilege Tayeng also highlighted various achievements including various health and insurance, income generation and agriculture and horticulture promotion schemes etc undertaken by the government.

He appreciated the role of party functionaries in particular and also acknowledged their contributions in paving way for rapid development of Mebo subdivision as a whole. He advised the officers to work with missionary zeal and ensure that better infrastructure is created in their respective tenures.

“Routine inspections should be done to keep a tab on pilferage and to ensure use of good quality material in development works were undertaken by them adding that durable infrastructure could only be created when proper standards are maintained in work execution,” opined Tayeng.