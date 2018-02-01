Beckham Most Fashionable Person in the World: Baichung Bhutia

Former Indian football captain Baichung Bhutia says Manchester United alum David Beckham is the “most fashionable person” in the world.

According to the 41-year-old football veteran, the English forward player beats all icons from sports and even Hindi and international cinema when it comes to style.

“David Beckham… Not just in football, but in the entire world from Bollywood to Hollywood, he is the most fashionable person ever,” Baichung told PTI on the sidelines of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018.

The retired striker today turned showstopper for label Kuzu by designer Karma Sonam, who hails from his state, Sikkim. He described his personal style statement as “being comfortable and confident in what I wear”.

Earlier, Baichung said he is proud to represent Sikkim at the 13th edition of Sustainable Fashion Day. “I think there’s huge potential that has not been tapped yet from the area. Today, we see some of the best designers from there and with what they presented today it just shows the kind of level they stand at,” he said.

The day two at the LFW began with the platform promoting #NORTHEASTMOJO, with IMG Reliance. It was a curated showcase of six desingers from the region who have developed collections with artisan textiles.

-PTI