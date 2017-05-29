BEd Students Demonstrated Before Tripura Education Minister’s Residence

Demanding extension of the date of Teachers Eligibility Test for filling up 14,142 vacant posts of teachers, the students pursuing BEd, staged demonstration in front of Education Minister House on Monday. They alleged that the exam schedule was announced without considering the practicability.

“Tripura doesn’t have sufficient number of BEd qualified candidates and as per apex court order the state government cannot appoint teachers without specific qualification. A few hundred of students will pass out with BEd degree by July but the state government wants the test to be over by June next,” Mohua Choudhury, a demonstrator alleged.

Even though 10,323 prospectively sacked teachers and their families continue to be torn by existential fear, the union ministry of human resource development (HRD) is sitting on the plea made by the state government for relaxation on the matter of BEd degree and mark, alleged education minister Tapan Chakraborty.

He said, the advertisement has been issued under the direction of Supreme Court and the state government doesn’t have scope to extend the date abruptly. After the Supreme Court verdict on March 28 last dispensing with the services of 10,323 school teachers of all categories prospectively from January 1 2018, the state government had declared its support to the teachers and determination to protect their jobs within the parameters set by the apex court.

A file making a plea for relaxation in eligibility bar including BEd degree had been put forward to MHRD. The minister for school education Tapan Chakraborty met the union minister for HRD Prakash Javedakar twice and apprised him of the realities of Tripura including the non-availability of candidates but the state yet to receive the decision.

-UNI