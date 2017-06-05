Mon, 05 Jun 2017

Beef Ban, Another BJP Leader Resigns in Meghalaya

June 05
21:29 2017
By Saidul Khan

The BJP suffered yet another blow in Meghalaya with the resignation of North Garo Hills district president Bachu Marak, a key party functionary who had been instrumental in expanding the base of the party.

Bachu’s resignation from party comes four days after West Garo Hills district president Bernard Mark made an exit from the party on the issue of beef ban.

“I cannot compromise on the sentiments of the Garos. As a Garo it is my responsibility to protect the interest of my community. Beef eating is part of our culture and tradition. The BJP’s non-secular ideology to impose on us is not acceptable”, said Bachu.

He has submitted his resignation letter to state party president Shibun Lyngdoh.

Bachu had proposed a bitchi (rice beer) – beef party in Garo hills on facebook recently to mark Modi government’s three year in office and had attracted party leader’s criticism. National Spokesperson of BJP Nalin Kohli had also warned of stringent action against Bachu.

Former BJP leader Bernard, who had resigned from the party is organising a beef party at Eden bari locality of Tura on June 10 and Bachu is also going to participate in the event.

“I would attend the beef party in Tura to register our voice against such move of the BJP”, he said.

Beef ban
