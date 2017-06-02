Beef Ban Being Blown out of Proportion; Pork More Popular in Northeast: Pema Khandu

In an exclusive interview, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu spoke on life in the BJP, the culture gap between the party and the northeast when it came to the issue of beef and the difference between Narendra Modi’s and Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.

You entered BJP the late. What is the difference you find between BJP and Congress?

In the first National Executive meeting, I found that national interest comes first for BJP. It is a nationalist party and Arunachal Pradesh is also a very patriotic state. People of Arunachal Pradesh are very happy and are accepting BJP’s culture.

Is there is a cultural gap between BJP and northeast when it comes to the issue of beef?

There is no cultural issue or gap between us and BJP. Even on the issue of beef, the Centre has already said that there would be consultations. It is being blown out of proportion.

In your opinion, is the beef controversy an expression of north Indian cultural preferences or a Centre State issue?

In the northeast, majority are non-vegetarian but it doesn’t mean that everyone eats beef. In fact, pork is much more popular than beef. Beef cannot be the only point of reference when it comes to North East.

Why?

The beef controversy is taking away attention from the real issues of northeast, which is development, governance and jobs.

Can you tell us bit about your interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in what way he is different from the Congress leadership?

A: Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot be compared with the Congress leadership. He has a special focus on the northeast. He has asked ministers to spend time in the region, which is working well for us.

How is he different from Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi?

He (Rahul) lacks basic knowledge of the northeast

What are you doing to integrate the northeast with the rest of India?

Many new policies have been announced by us. We are dovetailing Centre’s scheme with state schemes. I believe that outreach to the people should be large. The biggest issue in northeast is connectivity and I’m trying my best to address it. We are also trying to build rail network on foothills. In the last three years because of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s help, Arunachal Pradesh has got projects more than Rs 50,000 crore in the road sector.

How come Arunachal Pradesh only comes to light when Dalai Lama is visits the state or in case of a Chinese incursion? Why isn’t this image changing?

It is a very beautiful state and we have great potential when it comes to tourism especially high end tourism. We are building infrastructure around it so that it functions as an engine of growth.

What are you doing to ensure political stability committed to social growth?

We don’t have large population. I am trying to connect with everyone. It will strengthen my hand in coming weeks.

Arunachal Pradesh is a unique state in the northeast. It hasn’t seen cycles of violence like other states. Why?

It is a very patriotic state that is why it hasn’t gone through cycle of violence. It is ethnically diverse and still peaceful.

Lastly, any special project you want Centre to clear immediately?

I want to work on villages located in the border areas and improve health infrastructure in these areas. There is a project pending with the Ministry of Home Affairs and it should come through soon.

