Bengal Omitting Arunachal, PoK from India Map for School Exam: BJP

The BJP on Thursday accused the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) of supplying geographical maps of India to the state-run schools that exclude Arunachal Pradesh and Pakistan-administered Kashmir from Indian territory.

The maps were allegedly circulated by the state government-administered autonomous examination authority for the test examination in schools ahead of the Standard X board examination.

“The question papers given to schools by the WBBSE for Class X board test examination include a map of India that has Pakistan-administered Kashmir, Aksai Chin and Arunachal Pradesh separated from the Indian territory. The map has a watermark of the state-run board,” state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Raju Banerjee alleged.

“How could this have happened without the state government’s consent? While we are trying to protect Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh in India, the Trinamool Congress government is speaking the language of Pakistan and China. What can be more shameful than this?” he questioned.

The BJP leader said they were writing to the central government urging them to initiate immediate action against the Bengal government. Refuting the allegation, the state government said the board could not be held responsible for the flaws in the question papers of schools’ internal examination, as it did not set the question paper.

“These are baseless allegations. The secondary board sets question papers for the final examinations. It has no role in the test examinations held in schools. The respective school authorities set those question papers,” state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee claimed.

“Also, there is a watermark of WBBSE on the map. However, there are generally no watermarks on the question papers printed by the board. It would have a code instead,” he clarified. He also accused the BJP of conspiring to malign the West Bengal government and confuse the people of the state, as they (BJP) were unable to score politically here.

“The BJP is constantly conspiring to confuse people and create unrest in the state as they are unable to derive any political mileage in Bengal. I would ask the secondary board to move the police against these allegations,” Chatterjee said. The BJP leader, who made these allegations, should be brought under the scanner, he demanded.

