Bengaluru Man Designs 6-Foot Long ‘Chopper Bike’

A Bengaluru-based interior designer and bike enthusiast, Zakir Khan rejigged a unique 13-foot long ‘chopper bike’ which is believed to be one of the longest bikes of the world.

In an unusual system of designing the bike, Zakir made various mods which consists of 6 foot long fork and silencers placed at the front end while being 5.5 feet wide. It was made in a workshop near his residence in Nagarbhavi. He uses the tyre of a mini truck to serve the purpose of the rear tyre of the bike.

He will be showcasing his ‘chopper bike’ weighing 450kg at the Durga Parameshwari BDA grounds in JP Nagar Phase II on Saturday and Sunday.

“It took me 45 days to design this customised bike. I’ve enhanced a 220cc bike engine with more power and customised the chassis for a top speed of 120km/hr.” he said. He has invested an amount of Rs 7.5 lakh on the bike.

