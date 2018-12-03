Bengaluru’s Hebbagodi Lake Has India’s Largest Floating Island

NET Bureau

Hebbagodi Lake of Bengaluru makes it to the Limca Book of Records for having India’s largest floating island.

The 12,000- Sq ft Island has strips of vegetation that crisscross the water body. It comprises rafts that allow plants to grow without soil and through mineral nutrient solution and act as cleaning agents. The floating rafts are built with reused PVC pipes.

Spread over 35 acres with a 2 km perimeter and located in Anekal Taluk of Bengaluru urban district, the lake was a former garbage dumping ground. The lake has five sewage inlets from residential areas and two storm-water inlets.

In August 2016, the biotech major Bicon India and its subsidiary, Syngene International took up the lake revival project under their CSR programme. In October 2017, Biocon Foundation signed a pact with the government for lake restoration.

The objective is to improve the quality of the water by removing excess nutrients and maintain the PH level of water. The roots of the plants grown on the rafts have pollutant digesting microbes that degrade pollutants in the waste water that flows into the lake.

A great initiative has taken by Bicon Foundation to revive the lake, and has requested other organizations to take up such initiatives, and has requested the citizens to maintain the conditions of the lakes.

SOURCE: Times Of India

Image Credit: Twitter