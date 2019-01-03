Berung Village Bans Hunting, Fishing etc to Conserve Flora & Fauna

NET Bureau

In an initiative to restrict and regulate the rampant hunting, fishing and other illegal activities taking place in rampant manner in and around Berung village covering Pasighat Reserve Forest and adjacent to D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary, the Berung village has banned any kind of hunting, fishing, blast/dynamite fishing, poisoning of river, fishing by electrocution, lifting of drift wood etc.

Showing an exemplary path of conserving forest and wildlife of the area which is likely to be an example for many other villages of the district and the state, the Berung village under Pasighat circle has voluntarily initiated the ban as an initiative to conserve the rapidly depleting wildlife and forest resources in the area including the fishes of Siang and other river while banning the lifting of driftwood carried along by Siang river in the Siang river bank.

The Berung village has marked that, due to excessive hunting in the region including in the Pasighat Reserve Forest, there has no wild animals and birds to be seen around the jungle these days. The hunters and other timber smugglers including the illegal means of fishing in the region have badly affected the ecology of the area as forest department have failed badly in tackling the rampant hunting and fishing which have finally prompted villagers to take the call to protect and conserve the flora & fauna.

Acting on the appeal of villagers, the Deputy Commissioner, East Siang have issued an order banning any kind of hunting, fishing and other illegal activities in the areas as appealed. The Divisional Forest Officer, Pasighat Forest Division has also instructed his Range Officer, Pasighat RF to take appropriate action.

However, the villagers have alleged negligence from the part of Forest Department which is believed to be still in deep slumber as numerous illegalities are taking place in the very nose of the forest Department at Pasighat Reserve Forest where community hunting also takes place during which several wild animals are get killed annually, alleged the villagers. While citing an example, the youth of Berung village have said that, they had recently seized around seven Air rifles from some hunters (birds/squirrels) in a single day in between Pasighat 21 Mile to Pillumukh area covering Pasighat RF and others. On being handed over the matter to Range Officer, Pasighat RF, the concern RFO is said to have citing equal action against both hunters and the Berung village youths.

“We are helpless in such situation, whether to help the department or to just be a mute spectator of all these illegalities. They are neither doing their duties properly, nor they are cooperative when we help them catching illegal doers. If we will also be booked under same case of illegal doers, no one will come forward to do such voluntary works”, added a youth who feels forest officials are trying to hide the illegalities just to save their face.

However, when contacted, Pasighat RF Range Officer, Jumgo Geyi has said that, he is cooperative and need more voluntary helps from the department. “Our advise is that, in the situation of confrontation between Berung village youths checking illegalities and illegal hunters, both will be liable to be booked. But we are glad that people are now coming forward to help us and we will initiate steps to fully secure the forest areas”, added Geyi.

While Divisional Forest Officer, Tabang Jamoh has clarified that, he has already instructed the RFO to initiate tough action and reports of action taken be reported to DFO in weekly wise.