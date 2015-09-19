Best Places to Buy Designer Blouses in Delhi

By Arunima Singh

Indian women look gorgeous in everything they wear, but nothing quite like a saree! It is one of the outfits that brings out the ethnic beauty of every woman in a way which is quite incomparable to any other outfit.

The Saree and its designs are many, and vary as per the requirement, but some Sarees are the favourite of every Indian woman, and have been popular for a very long time now. Cotton Saree, Net Saree, and Silk Saree are some of those varieties of Saree women love. But what is a Saree without a beautiful blouse? Not just a Saree in fact, blouse designs for Lehengas is just as important. And what makes blouses more amazing is the neck and back neck design.

So here we share with you the blouse designs for Net Sarees, blouse designs for Cotton Sarees, and blouse designs for Silk Sarees, so that the next time you go shopping, you know exactly what to look for. And oh, did I forget to mention? We will also tell you where in Delhi you will find these amazing blouses!

Blouse Designs for Silk Sarees

Again, let us look at the different blouse designs for silk sarees, and you can also divide these blouses based on the occasion you’re planning to wear it to!

-Quarter Sleeve Blouse in matching fabric (for a small function)

-Boat Neck Blouse in Silk (for an important occasion)

-Brocade Blouse with a cut out back neck (For parties

You can get these outfits from Shiraj creations and Shagun Saree in Sarojini, Meena Bazaar and Sarans in Lajpat, Gift Palace and New Style Tailors in GK, and many other outlets in the city.

Blouse Designs for Net Sarees

Net being sheer and glamorous, demands to be paired with glamorous blouse designs as well. So you can use different fabrics and embroideries to adorn your beautiful outfit. Here are just a few ideas for your Latest blouse designs for net sarees

-Velvet blouse with boat neck design and full sleeves

-High neck blouse designs with cut work and metal work

-Sequinned blouse with deep round neck in the front, and backless

You can get these outfits from Shiraj creations and Khushi Saree in Sarojini, Meena Bazaar, Sarans and Sangam in Lajpat, Roshans Tailors and Gift Palace in GK, and many other outlets in the city.

Blouse Designs for Cotton Sarees

You can divide your blouse designs based on these factors: the neck of the blouse, the material, the sleeves and the embroidery. So here I will suggest to you the best blouse designs for Cotton Sarees:

-Plain blouse with round neck design (in cotton or brocade) with just matching borders

-Quarter Sleeve blouse in cotton with a u neck

-Full sleeve blouse in solid colour (contrasting with the saree) in cotton with boat neck

You can get these outfits from Khushi Saree, Siraj Creations and Shagun Saree in Sarojini, New Style Tailors, Gift Palace and Roshans Tailors in GK, and many other outlets in the city.