BGP opens Covid-19 Helpline for Gorkhas

Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangha (BGP) – national social organisation of Indian Gorkhas with 22 states and region units opened its national helpline numbers from 1st April for Gorkhas stranded in various cities and towns due to 21 days lockdown to contain covid19 pandemic.

Any Gorkha in any distress anywhere in the world due to the lockdown situation should call Shri. Akash Lama, National General Secretary (Organisation)

BGP’s Nodal officer for Covid19 Crisis

+919679479114

+91908969195

He will, on behalf of Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh (BGP), coordinate with local BGP units and other fraternity organisations, local administration and extend all possible help.

So far several stranded youths and hospitalized patients and families have been extended help.

Press release issued by Munish Tamang, National Working President, BGP