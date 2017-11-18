Bhaichung Bhutia Offers Majid Khan Training Stint at His School

Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia on Saturday offered a training stint to reformed Lashkar-e-Taiba militant Majid Khan, helping the Jammu and Kashmir youth to pursue his football dream.

Majid, who is considered one of the most promising football players from the valley, reportedly joined terrorist outfit LeT. However, the young goalkeeper surrendered to the authorities following his parents’ emotional pleas.

In this regard, Bhutia, who runs the Bhaichung Bhutia Football School, wrote to the Jammu and Kashmir Football Association.

“I felt concerned reading this news and hence I have spoken to J&K Football Association President to reach out to him and convey my offer that he can train with @BBFSchools in Delhi which will give him an opportunity at becoming a pro footballer. I hope #Majid accepts my offer,” Bhutia wrote on his twitter handle.

The 22-year-old Majid, from Anantnag, had joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba a few days ago. Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore had also tweeted on the development.

“Very glad to know that young Kashmiri #football player Majid Khan, who joined LeT, has left the terrorist group and returned. Good sense has prevailed,” Rathore had tweeted.

-PTI