Bhaichung Bhutia Resigns from Trinamool Congress

Former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia on Monday announced that he has resigned from All India Trinamool Congress party and is no longer associated with any political party.

Taking to twitter to announce his decision, Bhutia wrote, “As of today I have officially resigned from the membership and all the official and political posts of All India Trinamool Congress party. I am no longer a member or associated with any political party in India.”

Bhutia retired from professional football in 2011 and later joined TMC in 2013. He unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the Darjeeling constituency.

-ANI