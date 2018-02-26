Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 26 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Bhaichung Bhutia Resigns from Trinamool Congress

Bhaichung Bhutia Resigns from Trinamool Congress
February 26
13:07 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia on Monday announced that he has resigned from All India Trinamool Congress party and is no longer associated with any political party.

Taking to twitter to announce his decision, Bhutia wrote, “As of today I have officially resigned from the membership and all the official and political posts of All India Trinamool Congress party. I am no longer a member or associated with any political party in India.”

Bhutia retired from professional football in 2011 and later joined TMC in 2013. He unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the Darjeeling constituency.

-ANI

Tags
Bhaichung BhutiaBhaichung Bhutia TMCTrinamool Congress
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.