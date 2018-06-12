Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 12 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Bhaiyyuji Maharaj Shoots Himself

Bhaiyyuji Maharaj Shoots Himself
June 12
16:37 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Bhaiyyuji Maharaj, a Madhya Pradesh-based spiritual guru, shot himself on Tuesday and was admitted to a private hospital in Indore in critical condition, police said. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said he was dead.

“Bhaiyyuji Maharaj has shot himself at his residence at Khandwa Road here,” Indore’s Deputy Inspector General Harinarayanachari Mishra said.
The reason behind the attempted suicide was not known, he said.

Mishra said Maharaj had been admitted at the Bombay Hospital here. “His condition is critical. Doctors are monitoring the situation,” the officer said.

Although police did not say if he was dead, Union Minister Gadkari paid his tribute to Maharaj.

“Got to know about the sad demise of religious guru Bhaiyyuji Maharaj. I was having personal relations with him. I am saddened by his sudden demise. My tributes,” he tweeted.

-IANS

Tags
Bhaiyyuji Maharaj
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.