Bhaiyyuji Maharaj Shoots Himself

Bhaiyyuji Maharaj, a Madhya Pradesh-based spiritual guru, shot himself on Tuesday and was admitted to a private hospital in Indore in critical condition, police said. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said he was dead.

“Bhaiyyuji Maharaj has shot himself at his residence at Khandwa Road here,” Indore’s Deputy Inspector General Harinarayanachari Mishra said.

The reason behind the attempted suicide was not known, he said.

Mishra said Maharaj had been admitted at the Bombay Hospital here. “His condition is critical. Doctors are monitoring the situation,” the officer said.

Although police did not say if he was dead, Union Minister Gadkari paid his tribute to Maharaj.

“Got to know about the sad demise of religious guru Bhaiyyuji Maharaj. I was having personal relations with him. I am saddened by his sudden demise. My tributes,” he tweeted.

