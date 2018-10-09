Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 09 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Bhilai Steel Plant Blast: 6 killed, 14 injured

Bhilai Steel Plant Blast: 6 killed, 14 injured
October 09
15:20 2018
NET Bureau

At the blast that took place in the SAIL-owned Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district on Tuesday, six employees were killed and 14 others injured, police said. The explosion took place around 11 am in a gas pipeline connected to the coke oven section of the plant in Bhilai town, located around 30 km from the capital.

“At least six people were burnt to death while 14 others received injuries and most of them were said to be in a serious condition,” he said. As per preliminary information, around 24 employees were working at the spot when the accident occurred, he said.

Police personnel and a rescue team rushed to the spot, he said, adding that all the victims were being taken to a local hospital. Rescue operation was still under way at the plant, operated by the state-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in June dedicated the modernised and expanded Bhilai Steel Plant to the nation.

As per SAIL’s website, the Bhilai Steel Plant is India’s sole producer and supplier of world-class rails for the Indian Railways, including 260-metre long rails, and a major producer of a large variety of wide and heavy steel plates and structural steel.

SOURCE: Tribune

bhilai steel plant blastblast deathblast injurychattisgarh
