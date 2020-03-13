Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 13 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Bhubaneswar Kalita, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan file nomination for RS polls, state likely to go uncontested for RS

Bhubaneswar Kalita, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan file nomination for RS polls, state likely to go uncontested for RS
March 13
18:14 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Web Desk

Former Congress MP Bhubaneswar Kalita and senior journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan filed their nomination papers today for the upcoming Rajya Sabha Election.

Bhubaneswar Kalita is the first BJP candidate who will contest among the three seats of Rajya Sabha. Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) Biswajit Daimary backed by its allies BJP and the AGP will contest for the second seat.

Meanwhile senior journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan who will be contesting independently is backed by Congress and AIUDF.

Kalita who quit Congress and joined BJP on August 9, 2019 was accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state BJP president Ranjeet Dass along with other MLAs to file his nomination papers.

The elections will be held for three seats in Assam. The term of two Congress MPs – Bhubaneswar Kalita and Sanjay Singh who joined BJP will end on April 9th, 2020, including Biswajit Daimary who will also retire on the same day. The Rajya Sabha poll is slated for March 26 for three seats and the last date for filing of nomination paper is March 13th.

However, the BJP is yet to decide its third candidate.

Meanwhile another senior journalist Atanu Bhuyan has been struggling to get the signatures of ten MLAs to validate his nominations and if he doesn’t withdraw his nominations within the stipulated time – he will certainly contest for one of the three seats of the Upper House from the State. And in such an event, the election is inevitable.
According to reports the state finance minister has hinted that if Atanu Bhuyan can get the 10 signature the ruling party would back him.

However, all the three candidates who have filed their nominations will go uncontested, the Election Commission is yet to declare the results as the scrutiny of the nominations will be held on March 16th, 2020 while the last date of withdrawal is March 18th, 2020.

Tags
AIUDFBJPcongressRajya Sabha elections
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.