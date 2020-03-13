Bhubaneswar Kalita, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan file nomination for RS polls, state likely to go uncontested for RS

NET Web Desk

Former Congress MP Bhubaneswar Kalita and senior journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan filed their nomination papers today for the upcoming Rajya Sabha Election.

Bhubaneswar Kalita is the first BJP candidate who will contest among the three seats of Rajya Sabha. Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) Biswajit Daimary backed by its allies BJP and the AGP will contest for the second seat.

Meanwhile senior journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan who will be contesting independently is backed by Congress and AIUDF.

Led the team of Congress, AIUDF with our joint candidate Ajit Kumar Bhuyan for the #RajyaSabha Election & filed nomination papers today along with @tarun_gogoi, @BadruddinAjmal, CPIM, CPI, number of Intellectuals, Eminent Journalists, Civil Society Organisers,Artists,Writers etc. pic.twitter.com/sujWvhlupa — Ripun Bora (@ripunbora) March 13, 2020

Kalita who quit Congress and joined BJP on August 9, 2019 was accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state BJP president Ranjeet Dass along with other MLAs to file his nomination papers.

Joined Shri Bhubaneswar Kalita as he files his nomination for Rajya Sabha elections along with Shri @himantabiswa, Shri @RanjeetkrDass, Shri Atul Bora & Shri Biswajit Daimary. I believe he will strongly represent the aspirations of Assam in the Parliament. My best wishes. pic.twitter.com/NbcE9QDATQ — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) March 13, 2020

The elections will be held for three seats in Assam. The term of two Congress MPs – Bhubaneswar Kalita and Sanjay Singh who joined BJP will end on April 9th, 2020, including Biswajit Daimary who will also retire on the same day. The Rajya Sabha poll is slated for March 26 for three seats and the last date for filing of nomination paper is March 13th.

However, the BJP is yet to decide its third candidate.

Meanwhile another senior journalist Atanu Bhuyan has been struggling to get the signatures of ten MLAs to validate his nominations and if he doesn’t withdraw his nominations within the stipulated time – he will certainly contest for one of the three seats of the Upper House from the State. And in such an event, the election is inevitable.

According to reports the state finance minister has hinted that if Atanu Bhuyan can get the 10 signature the ruling party would back him.

However, all the three candidates who have filed their nominations will go uncontested, the Election Commission is yet to declare the results as the scrutiny of the nominations will be held on March 16th, 2020 while the last date of withdrawal is March 18th, 2020.