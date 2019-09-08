NET Bureau

Barely hours to go when ‘Bard of Brahmaputra’ Bhupen Da’s ever-green creation, ‘Jilikabo Luitore Paar’ is going to enthrall millions of hearts in every nook and corner of the State as the State is preparing to celebrate the 92nd birth anniversary of Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika on Saturday.

Keeping in mind this great occasion, political and other socio-cultural organizations of the State, music lovers, young and old alike, have again been rising to the occasion.

To mark the occasion, various activities might have already been included on the agenda. Moreover, to turn the occasion a grand one, thousands must be preparing to throng the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Khetra located at Jalukbari. Indeed, it is truly an occasion to recall the music maestro.

However, what saddens many is the fact that the construction of the Samadhikshetra has not seen the light of completion ever since its commencement in 2011. The deadline of completion, which was initially targeted to be within three years, has been missing the bus years after years over the last 7 years.

Notably, the Samadhikshetra was opened for public viewing in 2015 when the progress of construction was at its midst. Since then, neither the former nor the present State government has ever paid attention to the deadline. Rather, Dispur’s apathy has turned the Samadhikshetra a deserted space.

The State Cultural Affairs Department annually releases a sum of Rs 14 lakh to the Public Works Department for smooth maintenance of the Samadhikshetra premises. However, to one’s utter surprise, there are allegations that valuables preservations like display a sample of Bhupen Da’s signature has been missing since long. Moreover, certain miscreants have plundered the premises and destroyed water tapes and numbers of flower tubs. Considering all these, one can presume to what extend the premise has been maintained.

Source: The Sentinel