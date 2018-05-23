Bi-Weekly Humsafar Express Train flagged off from Tripura

Union Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and other Ministers, MLAs & Railway officials flagged off bi-weekly Humsafar Express from Agartala railway station on Wednesday. This train connects Bengaluru with Agartala.

Speaking to ANI, Tripura CM Biplab Deb on the launch of Humsafar Express said,”PM Modi had declared to transform India by transportation.

Today Northeast is moving in that direction & bi-weekly movement of Hamsafar express proves that. Very soon Rajdhani express shall also start bi-weekly from here.” Humsafar Express is an All-AC 3-tier train service that offers several passenger comforts in the form of better seats, toilets, soap/coffee vending machines, GPS-based passenger information system, mobile/laptop charging points etc. Recently, a brand new Humsafar Express train was introduced, which travels between Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh and Anand Vihar Terminal in New Delhi.

The Allahabad-Anand Vihar Humsafar Express train is a tri-weekly and is an all AC 3-tier train. The train leaves Allahabad on every Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and leaves Anand Vihar Terminal on Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday. The new train has 20 coaches in total and also has many modern features such as CCTV cameras in every coach and mobile charging points in every berth.

ANI